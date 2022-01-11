Global Fireproofing Sealants Market Outlook 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Elastometric Type
- Intumescent Type
Segment by Application
- Residential Building
- Commercial Building
- Industrial Building
By Company
Hilti
3M Company
Rockwool
Everbuild (Sika AG)
Bostik (Arkema)
Promat
H. B. Fuller
Tremco
Fosroc (JMH Group)
Specified Technologies
Metacaulk (Rectorseal)
Polyseam Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Southeast Asia
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
1 Fireproofing Sealants Market Overview
- 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fireproofing Sealants
- 1.2 Fireproofing Sealants Segment by Type
- 1.2.1 Global Fireproofing Sealants Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
- 1.2.2 Elastometric Type
- 1.2.3 Intumescent Type
- 1.3 Fireproofing Sealants Segment by Application
- 1.3.1 Global Fireproofing Sealants Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
- 1.3.2 Residential Building
- 1.3.3 Commercial Building
- 1.3.4 Industrial Building
- 1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
- 1.4.1 Global Fireproofing Sealants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
- 1.4.2 Global Fireproofing Sealants Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
- 1.4.3 Global Fireproofing Sealants Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
- 1.5 Global Market Size by Region
- 1.5.1 Global Fireproofing Sealants Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
- 1.5.2 North America Fireproofing Sealants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
- 1.5.3 Europe Fireproofing Sealants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
- 1.5.4 China Fireproofing Sealants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
- 1.5.5 Southeast Asia Fireproofing Sealants Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
- 2.1 Global Fireproofing Sealants Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers
