Hot Glue Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Glue in global, including the following market information:

Global Hot Glue Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hot Glue Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Hot Glue companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hot Glue market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hot Glue include 3M, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG, Dow Corning, Hexcel, Sika, Bostik, Toyobo and Heartland Adhesives, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hot Glue manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hot Glue Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hot Glue Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Polyolefins

Polyamide

Polyurethanes

Styrene Block Copolymer

Others

Global Hot Glue Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hot Glue Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Book Binding & Paper Binding

Furniture

Construction

Electronics

Others

Global Hot Glue Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hot Glue Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hot Glue revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hot Glue revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hot Glue sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Hot Glue sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG

Dow Corning

Hexcel

Sika

Bostik

Toyobo

Heartland Adhesives

Avery Denninson Corporation

Jowat SE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hot Glue Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hot Glue Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hot Glue Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hot Glue Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hot Glue Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hot Glue Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hot Glue Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hot Glue Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hot Glue Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hot Glue Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hot Glue Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Glue Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot Glue Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Glue Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hot Glue Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Glue Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hot Glue Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

4.1.3 Polyolefins

4.1.4 Polyamide

4.1.5 Polyurethanes

4.1.6 Styrene Block

