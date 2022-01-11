Automotive Radar Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An automotive radar is used to locate objects, such as vehicles and pedestrians, in the vicinity of the car. A radar consists of a receiver and a transmitter. The transmitter sends out radio waves that hit an object and bounce back to the receiver. By controlling the direction in which radio waves are sent and received it is possible to detect objects’ distance, speed and direction. This requires steerable antennas that can be automatically directed or receive signals simultaneously from several different directions.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Radar in global, including the following market information:
Global Automotive Radar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Automotive Radar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Automotive Radar companies in 2021 (%)
The global Automotive Radar market was valued at 5460.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14970 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Long Range Radar Sensor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Automotive Radar include Continental, Bosch, Delphi, Denso, Infineon, NXP Semiconductors, Valeo, Analog Devices and Hella KGaA Hueck, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Automotive Radar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Automotive Radar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Automotive Radar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Long Range Radar Sensor
- Medium Range Radar Sensor
- Short Range Radar Sensor
Global Automotive Radar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial Vehicle
- Economic Passenger Vehicle
- Luxury Passenger Vehicle
- Mid-Priced Passenger Vehicle
Global Automotive Radar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Automotive Radar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Automotive Radar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Automotive Radar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Automotive Radar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Continental
- Bosch
- Delphi
- Denso
- Infineon
- NXP Semiconductors
- Valeo
- Analog Devices
- Hella KGaA Hueck
- Texas Instruments
- Autoliv
- ZF
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Automotive Radar Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Automotive Radar Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Automotive Radar Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Automotive Radar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Automotive Radar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Automotive Radar Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Automotive Radar Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Automotive Radar Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Automotive Radar Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Automotive Radar Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Automotive Radar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Radar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Radar Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Radar Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Radar Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Radar Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Automotive Radar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
