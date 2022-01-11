PU Coating Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PU Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global PU Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PU Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five PU Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global PU Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solvent-borne Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PU Coating include Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Sherwin Williams, Rpm International Inc, Axalta Coating Systems, Asian Paints Limited, Basf Se, Bayer Materialscience and Jotun A/S and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PU Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PU Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PU Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Solvent-borne
- Water-borne
- High Solids
- Powder
Global PU Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PU Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial
- Textile
- Construction
- Electrical & Electronics
- Wood & Furniture
Global PU Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global PU Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PU Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PU Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PU Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies PU Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- PPG Industries
- Sherwin Williams
- Rpm International Inc
- Axalta Coating Systems
- Asian Paints Limited
- Basf Se
- Bayer Materialscience
- Jotun A/S
- Valspar Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PU Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PU Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PU Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PU Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PU Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PU Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PU Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PU Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PU Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PU Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PU Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PU Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PU Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PU Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PU Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PU Coating Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PU Coating Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Solvent-borne
4.1.3 Water-borne
4.1.4 High Solids
4.1.5 Powder
