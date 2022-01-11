PU Coating Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PU Coating in global, including the following market information:

Global PU Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PU Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five PU Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global PU Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent-borne Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PU Coating include Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries, Sherwin Williams, Rpm International Inc, Axalta Coating Systems, Asian Paints Limited, Basf Se, Bayer Materialscience and Jotun A/S and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PU Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PU Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PU Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

High Solids

Powder

Global PU Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PU Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Textile

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Wood & Furniture

Global PU Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PU Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PU Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PU Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PU Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies PU Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

PPG Industries

Sherwin Williams

Rpm International Inc

Axalta Coating Systems

Asian Paints Limited

Basf Se

Bayer Materialscience

Jotun A/S

Valspar Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PU Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PU Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PU Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PU Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PU Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PU Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PU Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PU Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PU Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PU Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PU Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PU Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PU Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PU Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PU Coating Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PU Coating Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PU Coating Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Solvent-borne

4.1.3 Water-borne

4.1.4 High Solids

4.1.5 Powder

