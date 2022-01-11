Galvanized Steel Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Galvanized steel is simply coated by zinc. Galvanizing is a very important production process used for steel protection against corrosion. Galvanized steel includes hot-dip galvanizing and electrical galvanizing, and hot-dip galvanizing is the most commonly used method. It is widely used in construction industry, automotive industry, and home appliances industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Galvanized Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Galvanized Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Galvanized Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Galvanized Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Galvanized Steel market was valued at 167530 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 217920 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Galvanized Steel include ArcelorMittal, Baowu Group, ThyssenKrupp, Steel Dynamics, POSCO, Nippon Steel, Hesteel Group, Hyundai Steel and JFE Steel Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Galvanized Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Galvanized Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Galvanized Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hot-dip Galvanized Steel

Electrical Galvanized Steel

Global Galvanized Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Galvanized Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Automotive

General Industry

Home Appliance

Global Galvanized Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Galvanized Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Galvanized Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Galvanized Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Galvanized Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Galvanized Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ArcelorMittal

Baowu Group

ThyssenKrupp

Steel Dynamics

POSCO

Nippon Steel

Hesteel Group

Hyundai Steel

JFE Steel Corporation

Shougang Group

Ansteel Group

Maanshan Steel

Gerdau

Youfa Steel Pipe Group

United States Steel Corporation

Benxi Steel Group

China Steel Corporation (CSC)

JSW Steel Ltd

Tata Steel

NLMK Group

Valin Steel Group

Shagang Group

Nucor

Severstal

