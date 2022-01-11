News

Global Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers Market Outlook 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

  • Air Scrubber
  • Negative Air Machine

Segment by Application

  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Residential

By Company

  • Legend Brands
  • B-Air
  • XPOWER
  • Abatement Technologies
  • Omnitec
  • Pullman Ermator
  • NIKRO
  • Novatek
  • LIFA Air
  • BlueDri
  • OdorStop
  • QUEST
  • LIXING

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers
1.2 Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Air Scrubber
1.2.3 Negative Air Machine
1.3 Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Residential
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Negative Air Machines and Air Scrubbers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturer

