Ballistic Composites Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ballistic composites are a combination of two or more materials with different properties different. These materials have a high stiffness and tensile strength, low density, high thermal and electrical conductivity, and adjustable coefficient of thermal expansion. They are also resistant to corrosion and are stable at high temperatures.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ballistic Composites in global, including the following market information:
Global Ballistic Composites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ballistic Composites Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Ballistic Composites companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ballistic Composites market was valued at 1342.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1746.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aramid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ballistic Composites include BAE Systems, Gurit, Honeywell International, Koninklijke Ten Cate, Royal DSM, II-VI M Cubed, Barrday, FY-Composites and Gaffco Ballistics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ballistic Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ballistic Composites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Ballistic Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Aramid
- UHMPE
- Glass
- Others
Global Ballistic Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Vehicle Armor
- Body Armor
- Helmets & Face Protection
- Others
Global Ballistic Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ballistic Composites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ballistic Composites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ballistic Composites sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Ballistic Composites sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- BAE Systems
- Gurit
- Honeywell International
- Koninklijke Ten Cate
- Royal DSM
- II-VI M Cubed
- Barrday
- FY-Composites
- Gaffco Ballistics
- JPS Composite Materials
- Matrix Composites
- Morgan Advanced Materials
- Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics
- Southern States
- TEIJIN
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ballistic Composites Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ballistic Composites Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ballistic Composites Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ballistic Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ballistic Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ballistic Composites Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ballistic Composites Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ballistic Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ballistic Composites Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ballistic Composites Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ballistic Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ballistic Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ballistic Composites Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ballistic Composites Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ballistic Composites Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ballistic Composites Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
