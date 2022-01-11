Ballistic Composites Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ballistic composites are a combination of two or more materials with different properties different. These materials have a high stiffness and tensile strength, low density, high thermal and electrical conductivity, and adjustable coefficient of thermal expansion. They are also resistant to corrosion and are stable at high temperatures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ballistic Composites in global, including the following market information:

Global Ballistic Composites Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ballistic Composites Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Ballistic Composites companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ballistic Composites market was valued at 1342.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1746.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aramid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ballistic Composites include BAE Systems, Gurit, Honeywell International, Koninklijke Ten Cate, Royal DSM, II-VI M Cubed, Barrday, FY-Composites and Gaffco Ballistics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ballistic Composites manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ballistic Composites Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ballistic Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aramid

UHMPE

Glass

Others

Global Ballistic Composites Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vehicle Armor

Body Armor

Helmets & Face Protection

Others

Global Ballistic Composites Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ballistic Composites revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ballistic Composites revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ballistic Composites sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ballistic Composites sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

BAE Systems

Gurit

Honeywell International

Koninklijke Ten Cate

Royal DSM

II-VI M Cubed

Barrday

FY-Composites

Gaffco Ballistics

JPS Composite Materials

Matrix Composites

Morgan Advanced Materials

Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics

Southern States

TEIJIN

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ballistic Composites Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ballistic Composites Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ballistic Composites Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ballistic Composites Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ballistic Composites Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ballistic Composites Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ballistic Composites Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ballistic Composites Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ballistic Composites Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ballistic Composites Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ballistic Composites Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ballistic Composites Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ballistic Composites Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ballistic Composites Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ballistic Composites Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ballistic Composites Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

