Base Oil Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Base oil is the name given to lubrication grade oils initially produced from refining crude oil (mineral base oil) or through chemical synthesis (synthetic base oil). Base oil is typically defined as oil with a boiling point range between 550 and 1050 F, consisting of hydrocarbons with 18 to 40 carbon atoms. This oil can be either paraffinic or napthenic in nature depending on the chemical structure of the molecules.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Base Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Base Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Base Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Base Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Base Oil market was valued at 34620 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 39800 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Group I Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Base Oil include Shell, Chevron, Neste Oil, Exxon Mobil, Total and Sinopec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Base Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Base Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Base Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Group I

Group II

Group III

Group IV

Group V

Global Base Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Oil

Industrial Oil

Metalworking Fluids

Hydraulic Oil

Greases

Others

Global Base Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Base Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Base Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Base Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Base Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Shell

Chevron

Neste Oil

Exxon Mobil

Total

Sinopec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Base Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Base Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Base Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Base Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Base Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Base Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Base Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Base Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Base Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Base Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Base Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Base Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Base Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Base Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Base Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Base Oil Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Base Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Group I

4.1.3 Group II

4.1.4 Group III

4.1.5 Group IV

4.1.6 Group V

4.2 By Type – Global Ba

