Bioceramic Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bioceramics are ceramic materials that are biocompatible. Bioceramics are an important subset of biomaterials. Bioceramics range in biocompatibility from the ceramic oxides, which are inert in the body, to the other extreme of resorbable materials, which are eventually replaced by the body after they have assisted repair. Bioceramics are used in many types of medical procedures.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bioceramic in global, including the following market information:
Global Bioceramic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bioceramic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Bioceramic companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bioceramic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Alumina-type Bioceramics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bioceramic include Carborundum Universal, CeramTec, Royal DSM, Sagemax Bioceramics, Cambioceramics, Doceram Medical, Institut Straumann, JYOTI CERAMIC and Morgan Advanced Materials. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bioceramic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bioceramic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bioceramic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Alumina-type Bioceramics
- Zirconia-type Bioceramics
- Others
Global Bioceramic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Dental
- Orthopedic
- Others
Global Bioceramic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Bioceramic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Bioceramic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Bioceramic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Bioceramic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Carborundum Universal
- CeramTec
- Royal DSM
- Sagemax Bioceramics
- Cambioceramics
- Doceram Medical
- Institut Straumann
- JYOTI CERAMIC
- Morgan Advanced Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bioceramic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bioceramic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bioceramic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bioceramic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bioceramic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bioceramic Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bioceramic Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bioceramic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bioceramic Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bioceramic Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bioceramic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bioceramic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bioceramic Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bioceramic Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bioceramic Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bioceramic Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Bioceramic Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Alumina-type Bioceramics
4.1.3 Zirconia-type Bioceramics
4.1.4 Others
4.2 B
