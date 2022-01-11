Biological Surfactant Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biological Surfactant in global, including the following market information:

Global Biological Surfactant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biological Surfactant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Biological Surfactant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biological Surfactant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glycolipids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biological Surfactant include Evonik, Agae Technologies, Biotensidon, Ecover, Jeneil Biotech, Logos Technologies, MG Intobio, Saraya Co. and Soliance and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biological Surfactant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biological Surfactant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Biological Surfactant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glycolipids

Lipopeptides and Lipoproteins

Phospholipids and Fatty Acids

Polymeric Biosurfactants

Particulate Biosurfactants

Global Biological Surfactant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Biological Surfactant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Detergents

Personal Care

Food Processing

Agricultural Chemicals

Others

Global Biological Surfactant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Biological Surfactant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biological Surfactant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biological Surfactant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biological Surfactant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Biological Surfactant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Evonik

Agae Technologies

Biotensidon

Ecover

Jeneil Biotech

Logos Technologies

MG Intobio

Saraya Co.

Soliance

Urumqi Unite

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biological Surfactant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biological Surfactant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biological Surfactant Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biological Surfactant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biological Surfactant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biological Surfactant Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biological Surfactant Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biological Surfactant Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biological Surfactant Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biological Surfactant Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biological Surfactant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biological Surfactant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biological Surfactant Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biological Surfactant Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biological Surfactant Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biological Surfactant Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

