Biological Surfactant Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biological Surfactant in global, including the following market information:
Global Biological Surfactant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biological Surfactant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Biological Surfactant companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biological Surfactant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glycolipids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biological Surfactant include Evonik, Agae Technologies, Biotensidon, Ecover, Jeneil Biotech, Logos Technologies, MG Intobio, Saraya Co. and Soliance and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biological Surfactant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biological Surfactant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biological Surfactant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Glycolipids
- Lipopeptides and Lipoproteins
- Phospholipids and Fatty Acids
- Polymeric Biosurfactants
- Particulate Biosurfactants
Global Biological Surfactant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biological Surfactant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Detergents
- Personal Care
- Food Processing
- Agricultural Chemicals
- Others
Global Biological Surfactant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Biological Surfactant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Biological Surfactant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Biological Surfactant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Biological Surfactant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Biological Surfactant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Evonik
- Agae Technologies
- Biotensidon
- Ecover
- Jeneil Biotech
- Logos Technologies
- MG Intobio
- Saraya Co.
- Soliance
- Urumqi Unite
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biological Surfactant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biological Surfactant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biological Surfactant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biological Surfactant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biological Surfactant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biological Surfactant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biological Surfactant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biological Surfactant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biological Surfactant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biological Surfactant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biological Surfactant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biological Surfactant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biological Surfactant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biological Surfactant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biological Surfactant Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biological Surfactant Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
