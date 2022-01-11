Global Intimate Underwear Market Outlook 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Bras
- Underpants
- Sleepwear and Homewear
- Shapewear
- Thermal Clothes
- Others
Segment by Application
- Department/General Merchandise Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Supermarket
- Online Sales
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
By Company
- L Brands
- Hanes Brands
- Berkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)
- Triumph International
- Wacoal
- Marks & Spencer
- Fast Retailing
- PVH
- Cosmo Lady
- American Eagle (Aerie)
- Gunze
- Jockey International
- Page Industries Ltd.
- Embrygroup
- Huijie (Maniform Lingerie)
- Aimer
- Your Sun
- Lise Charmel
- Rupa & Co. Limited
- Debenhams
- Wolf Lingerie
- Hanky Panky
- Tinsino
- VIP Clothing Ltd.
Table of content
1 Intimate Underwear Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Intimate Underwear
1.2 Intimate Underwear Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Intimate Underwear Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)
1.2.2 Bras
1.2.3 Underpants
1.2.4 Sleepwear and Homewear
1.2.5 Shapewear
1.2.6 Thermal Clothes
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Intimate Underwear Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Intimate Underwear Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)
1.3.2 Department/General Merchandise Stores
1.3.3 Specialty Stores
1.3.4 Supermarket
1.3.5 Online Sales
1.4 Global Intimate Underwear Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Intimate Underwear Revenue 2016-2027
1.4.2 Global Intimate Underwear Sales 2016-2027
1.4.3 Intimate Underwear Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027
2 Intimate Underwear Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Intimate Underwear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Intimate Underwear Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Intimate Underwear Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Intimate Underwear Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Intimate Underwear Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Intimate Underwear Market Concentration Rate
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Email: [email protected]
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/