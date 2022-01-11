Biodegradable Plastics Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Biodegradable plastics are plastics that are decomposed by the action of living organisms, usually bacteria.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biodegradable Plastics in global, including the following market information:

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Biodegradable Plastics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biodegradable Plastics market was valued at 3027.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5266.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PLA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biodegradable Plastics include Metabolix, BASF, Corbion NV, Natureworks, Biome Technologies, Mitsubishi Chemical, Plantic Technologies, Bio-On and Meredian, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biodegradable Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PLA

Starch Blends

PCL

Regenerated Cellulose

PBS

PHA

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Fibers

Agriculture

Injection Molding

Others

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biodegradable Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biodegradable Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biodegradable Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Biodegradable Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Metabolix

BASF

Corbion NV

Natureworks

Biome Technologies

Mitsubishi Chemical

Plantic Technologies

Bio-On

Meredian

Tianan Biologic Materials

Mitsui Chemicals

Teijin

Tianjin Guoyun Biological Materials

Toray

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biodegradable Plastics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biodegradable Plastics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biodegradable Plastics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biodegradable Plastics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biodegradable Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biodegradable Plastics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biodegradable Plastics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biodegradable Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biodegradable Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biodegradable Plastics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Plastics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biodegradable Plastics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biodegradable Plastics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

