Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Outlook 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- Casting Molding Solid Surface
- Extrusion Molding Solid Surface
Segment by Application
- Hospitals
- Hotels
- Private Households
- Others
By Company
- DuPont
- Lion Chemtech
- LG Hausys
- Lottechem
- Hyundai L&C
- DURASEIN
- Wilsonart
- Monerte Surfaces Materials
- Gelandi
- KingKonree International
- Durlax
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- South Korea
- China
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Acrylic Solid Surface Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Acrylic Solid Surface
1.2 Acrylic Solid Surface Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Casting Molding Solid Surface
1.2.3 Extrusion Molding Solid Surface
1.3 Acrylic Solid Surface Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Hotels
1.3.4 Private Households
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Acrylic Solid Surface Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Acrylic Solid Surface Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 South Korea Acrylic Solid Surface Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Acrylic Solid Surface Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 India Acrylic Solid Surface Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Email: [email protected]
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/