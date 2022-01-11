Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silicone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape include 3M, Teraoka Seisakusho, Nitto, Aquasol Welding, Berry Plastics CPG, Saint-Gobain Foams & Tapes and Parafix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silicone

Rubber Resin

Acrylic

Global Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Automotive

Medical Devices

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Global Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Teraoka Seisakusho

Nitto

Aquasol Welding

Berry Plastics CPG

Saint-Gobain Foams & Tapes

Parafix

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Cloth Adhesive Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Cloth Adhesive Tap

