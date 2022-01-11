SBC Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Styrenic block copolymer is also known as SBC. They belong to the group of thermoplastic elastomers (TPE). TPE have rubber like properties and are processed as thermoplastics.

This report contains market size and forecasts of SBC in global, including the following market information:

Global SBC Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global SBC Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five SBC companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/117047/global-sbc-market-2022-2028-425

The global SBC market was valued at 6257.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8624.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Styrenic-Butadiene-Styrenic (SBS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SBC include China Petrochemical Corporation, Dynasol, LCY Group, PolyOne, TSRC, Zeon Chemicals, LG Chemicals, Chevron Phillips and En Chuan Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the SBC manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SBC Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global SBC Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Styrenic-Butadiene-Styrenic (SBS)

Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers (HSBC)

Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS)

Global SBC Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global SBC Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paving and Roofing

Footwear

Advanced Material

Other

Global SBC Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global SBC Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SBC revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SBC revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies SBC sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies SBC sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

China Petrochemical Corporation

Dynasol

LCY Group

PolyOne

TSRC

Zeon Chemicals

LG Chemicals

Chevron Phillips

En Chuan Chemicals

JSR Corporation

Eastman Chemical

Kumho Petrochemicals

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/117047/global-sbc-market-2022-2028-425

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 SBC Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global SBC Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global SBC Overall Market Size

2.1 Global SBC Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global SBC Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global SBC Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top SBC Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global SBC Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global SBC Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global SBC Sales by Companies

3.5 Global SBC Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SBC Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers SBC Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SBC Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 SBC Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SBC Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global SBC Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Styrenic-Butadiene-Styrenic (SBS)

4.1.3 Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers (HSBC)

4.1.4 Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS)

4.2 By Type – Global SBC Revenue & Forecasts

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/