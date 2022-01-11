Blister Packaging Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Blister packaging is a term for several types of pre-formed plastic packaging used for small consumer goods, foods, and for pharmaceuticals. The primary component of a blister pack is a cavity or pocket made from a formable web, usually a thermoformed plastic. This usually has a backing of paperboard or a lidding seal of aluminum foil or plastic. A blister that folds onto itself is often called a clamshell. Blister packs are useful for protecting products against external factors, such as humidity and contamination for extended periods of time. Opaque blisters also protect light-sensitive products against UV rays.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blister Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Blister Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Blister Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Blister Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Blister Packaging market was valued at 16600 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 23170 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Speed: up to 200 Blisters/min Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Blister Packaging include Amcor, Amcor, Dowdupont, Westrock, Sonoco Products, Constantia Flexibles, Klockner Pentaplast, Honeywell and Tekni-Plex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Blister Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Blister Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Blister Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Speed: up to 200 Blisters/min

Medium Speed: 200-600 Blisters/min

High Speed: above 600 Blisters/min

Global Blister Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Heathcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial Goods

Food

Global Blister Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Blister Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Blister Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Blister Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Blister Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Amcor

Amcor

Dowdupont

Westrock

Sonoco Products

Constantia Flexibles

Klockner Pentaplast

Honeywell

Tekni-Plex

CPH GROUP

Pharma Packaging Solutions

Shanghai Haishun

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Blister Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Blister Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Blister Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Blister Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Blister Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Blister Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Blister Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Blister Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Blister Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Blister Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Blister Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Blister Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Blister Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blister Packaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Blister Packaging Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blister Packaging Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Blister Packaging Market Size Markets, 2021 &

