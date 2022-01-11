O-Xylene Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of O-Xylene in global, including the following market information:

Global O-Xylene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global O-Xylene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five O-Xylene companies in 2021 (%)

The global O-Xylene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phthalic Anhydride (PAN) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of O-Xylene include Creasyn Finechem (Tianjin) Co., ltd., Reliance industries ltd., Puritan Products, Inc., Formosa chemicals & fibre corporation, DynaChem Inc., Sinopec, Dow Chemical Company, Shell Chemicals and UOP, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the O-Xylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global O-Xylene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global O-Xylene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phthalic Anhydride (PAN)

Alkyd Resins

Polyvinyl Chloride Resins

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Global O-Xylene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global O-Xylene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paints

Cosmetics

Glass-Reinforced Thermosets

Bactericides

Soya Bean Herbicides

Lube Oil Additives

Global O-Xylene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global O-Xylene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies O-Xylene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies O-Xylene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies O-Xylene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies O-Xylene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Creasyn Finechem (Tianjin) Co., ltd.

Reliance industries ltd.

Puritan Products, Inc.

Formosa chemicals & fibre corporation

DynaChem Inc.

Sinopec

Dow Chemical Company

Shell Chemicals

UOP

Sunoco Chemicals Inc.

ExxonMobil Chemicals

Doe & Ingalls Inc.

BASF SE

Minda Petrochemicals (P) Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 O-Xylene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global O-Xylene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global O-Xylene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global O-Xylene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global O-Xylene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global O-Xylene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top O-Xylene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global O-Xylene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global O-Xylene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global O-Xylene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global O-Xylene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 O-Xylene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers O-Xylene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 O-Xylene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 O-Xylene Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 O-Xylene Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global O-Xylene Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Phthalic Anhydride (PAN)

4.1.3 Alkyd Resins

4.1.4 Polyvinyl Chloride Resins

