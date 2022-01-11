SBC and its Derivatives Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Styrenic block copolymers, commonly known as SBCs, belong to the family of thermoplastic elastomers. These polymers are consumed in bulk compared with other thermoplastic elastomers and exhibit properties similar to rubber, though they are processed as thermoplastics. They are added in additives and other high-performance polymeric compounds for the formulation of many products.
This report contains market size and forecasts of SBC and its Derivatives in global, including the following market information:
- Global SBC and its Derivatives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global SBC and its Derivatives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five SBC and its Derivatives companies in 2021 (%)
The global SBC and its Derivatives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Styrenic-Butadiene-Styrenic (SBS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of SBC and its Derivatives include Dynasol, Sinopec, LCY Chemical, PolyOne, TSRC, Versalis, A Schulman (Network Polymers), Asahi Kasei Elastomers and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the SBC and its Derivatives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global SBC and its Derivatives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global SBC and its Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Styrenic-Butadiene-Styrenic (SBS)
- Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers (HSBC)
- Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS)
Global SBC and its Derivatives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global SBC and its Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Paving and Roofing
- Footwear
- Advanced Material
- Adhesives, Sealants, and Coatings
- Other
Global SBC and its Derivatives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global SBC and its Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies SBC and its Derivatives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies SBC and its Derivatives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies SBC and its Derivatives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies SBC and its Derivatives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dynasol
- Sinopec
- LCY Chemical
- PolyOne
- TSRC
- Versalis
- A Schulman (Network Polymers)
- Asahi Kasei Elastomers
- BASF
- Chevron Phillips Chemical
- Chi Mei
- Denka
- En Chuan Chemical Industries
- ExxonMobil
- Firestone Polymers
- Huntsman
- JSR
- Kumho Petrochemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 SBC and its Derivatives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global SBC and its Derivatives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global SBC and its Derivatives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global SBC and its Derivatives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global SBC and its Derivatives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global SBC and its Derivatives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top SBC and its Derivatives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global SBC and its Derivatives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global SBC and its Derivatives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global SBC and its Derivatives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global SBC and its Derivatives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SBC and its Derivatives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers SBC and its Derivatives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SBC and its Derivatives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 SBC and its Derivatives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SBC and its Derivatives Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/