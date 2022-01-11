Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The efficiency of the boiler majorly depends on the feedwater used. Untreated water, such as water from rivers, municipality bores and taps can cause severe damage to the boiler. Hence, it’s critical to completely remove, or chemically modify the various substances present in untreated water. This is an important step in all chemical process which will avoid any potential damage to the boiler. The chemicals used in treating the feedwater are called the boiler water treatment chemicals.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals in global, including the following market information:
Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)
The global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals market was valued at 2914.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4226.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Corrosion Inhibitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals include Ecolab, Suez, Kemira, Kurita Water Industries, Solenis, Arkema, BASF, Chemtreat and Thermax, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Corrosion Inhibitors
- Scale Inhibitors
- Oxygen Scavengers
- Others
Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Power
- Oil & Gas
- Chemical & Petrochemical
- Food & Beverage
- Pulp & Paper
- Others
Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Ecolab
- Suez
- Kemira
- Kurita Water Industries
- Solenis
- Arkema
- BASF
- Chemtreat
- Thermax
- Veolia Water Technologies
- Accepta Water Treatment
- Aries Chemical
- Akzo Nobel
- Buckman Laboratories
- BWA Water Additives UK
- Chemfax Products
- Chemtex Speciality
- Dowdupont
- Eastman
- Feedwater
- Guardian Chemicals
- Henkel
- Ion Exchange
- Lenntech
- Vasu Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Boiler Wat
