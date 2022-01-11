Bronze Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bronze is an alloy consisting primarily of copper, commonly with about 12% tin and often with the addition of other metals (such as aluminium, manganese, nickel or zinc) and sometimes non-metals or metalloids such as arsenic, phosphorus or silicon. These additions produce a range of alloys that may be harder than copper alone, or have other useful properties, such as stiffness, ductility, or machinability.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bronze in global, including the following market information:

Global Bronze Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/116984/global-bronze-market-2022-2028-910

Global Bronze Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Bronze companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bronze market was valued at 7813.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8981.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminum Bronze Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bronze include Lebronze Alloys, Diehl Metall Stiftung, Wieland Metals, KME Germany, LDM, Concast Metal, National Bronze, PMX Industries and Ningbo Boway Alloy Material and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bronze manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bronze Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bronze Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aluminum Bronze

Phosphor Bronze

Silicon Bronze

Leaded Tin Bronze

Others

Global Bronze Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Marine

Infrastructure & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Global Bronze Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bronze revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bronze revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bronze sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Bronze sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Lebronze Alloys

Diehl Metall Stiftung

Wieland Metals

KME Germany

LDM

Concast Metal

National Bronze

PMX Industries

Ningbo Boway Alloy Material

Ningbo Xingye Shengtai Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/116984/global-bronze-market-2022-2028-910

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bronze Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bronze Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bronze Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bronze Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bronze Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bronze Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bronze Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bronze Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bronze Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bronze Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bronze Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bronze Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bronze Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bronze Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bronze Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bronze Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bronze Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Aluminum Bronze

4.1.3 Phosphor Bronze

4.1.4 Silicon Bronze

4.1.5 Leaded Tin Bronze

4.1.6 Others

4.2 By Type – Global Bronze R

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/