Metal Packaging Materials Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Packaging Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Metal Packaging Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Metal Packaging Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Metal Packaging Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal Packaging Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminium Packaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal Packaging Materials include Amcor Limited, Ardagh Group, Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Sonoco, CPMC Holdings Limited, Greif, Rexam PLC and Silgan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metal Packaging Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal Packaging Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Metal Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Aluminium Packaging
- Steel Packaging
Global Metal Packaging Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Metal Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceuticals
- Personal Care
- Industrial Use
Global Metal Packaging Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Metal Packaging Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Metal Packaging Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Metal Packaging Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Metal Packaging Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Metal Packaging Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Amcor Limited
- Ardagh Group
- Ball Corporation
- Crown Holdings
- Sonoco
- CPMC Holdings Limited
- Greif
- Rexam PLC
- Silgan
- Bway Corporation
- Toyo Seikan Kaisha
- Huber Packaging
- Kian Joo Group
- JL Clark
- Avon Crowncaps & Containers
- UnitedCan Company
- Macbey
- William Say & Co., Ltd
- Can Pack Group
- Greif
- HUBER Packaging
- Tata Steel Group
- Toyo Seikan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal Packaging Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal Packaging Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal Packaging Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal Packaging Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal Packaging Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metal Packaging Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal Packaging Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal Packaging Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal Packaging Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metal Packaging Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metal Packaging Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Packaging Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Packaging Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Packaging Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Packaging Materials Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Packaging Material
