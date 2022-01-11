Bulletproof Glass Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Bulletproof glass, also known as ballistic or bullet-resistant glass, is a composite of thermoplastic and glass-laminated layers. The combined substance is used to resist or absorb the impact of bullets or similar ammunition. Bulletproof glass is prepared by inserting a layer of thermoplastic in between the laminated glasses, and different layers are stacked together. Depending on the purpose of the application, the thickness of the bulletproof glass range from 0.25 to 3.5 inches.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bulletproof Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global Bulletproof Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bulletproof Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Bulletproof Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bulletproof Glass market was valued at 4527.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7447.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Security Level-1 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bulletproof Glass include Asahi Glass, China Specialty Glass, Guardian Industries, NSG, Saint-Gobain, Apogee Enterprise, Binswanger Glass, China Glass Holdings and Guangzhou Sky Tiger Tempered Glass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bulletproof Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bulletproof Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Bulletproof Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Security Level-1

Security Level-2

Security Level-3

Security Level-4 to 8

Global Bulletproof Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Military

Banking & Finance

Construction

Others

Global Bulletproof Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bulletproof Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bulletproof Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bulletproof Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Bulletproof Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Asahi Glass

China Specialty Glass

Guardian Industries

NSG

Saint-Gobain

Apogee Enterprise

Binswanger Glass

China Glass Holdings

Guangzhou Sky Tiger Tempered Glass

Jiangsu Yongxiang Glass Technology

Qufu Shenglu Bulletproof Glass Engineering

PPG Industries

SCHOTT

Sisecam

Taiwan Glass

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bulletproof Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bulletproof Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bulletproof Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bulletproof Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bulletproof Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bulletproof Glass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bulletproof Glass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bulletproof Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bulletproof Glass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bulletproof Glass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bulletproof Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bulletproof Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bulletproof Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bulletproof Glass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bulletproof Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bulletproof Glass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bulletproof Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 &

