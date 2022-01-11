Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds in global, including the following market information:

Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/116947/global-stable-isotope-labelled-compounds-market-2022-2028-573

Global top five Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds companies in 2021 (%)

The global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds market was valued at 272610 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 299230 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon-13 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds include Cambridge Isotopes Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Urenco Limited (U.K.), Omicron Biochemicals, Inc. (US), JSC Isotope (Russia), Trace Science International (US), IsoSciences, LLC (US), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan) and Nordion, Inc. (Canada), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon-13

Nitrogen-15

Oxygen-18

Deuterium

Neon-22

Boron-10

Others

Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical Field

Agricultural Research

Bioscience

Others

Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cambridge Isotopes Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Urenco Limited (U.K.)

Omicron Biochemicals, Inc. (US)

JSC Isotope (Russia)

Trace Science International (US)

IsoSciences, LLC (US)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan)

Nordion, Inc. (Canada)

Medical Isotopes, Inc. (US)

Perkinelmer Inc (US)

Rotem Industries Israel Ltd (Israel)

Alsachim

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/116947/global-stable-isotope-labelled-compounds-market-2022-2028-573

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stable Isotope Labelled Compounds Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/