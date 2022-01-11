High Temperature Plastics Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

High Temperature Plastics are plastics that meet higher requirements than standard or engineering plastics. They are more expensive and used in smaller amounts. High Temperature Plastics meet higher requirements than standard and engineering plastics because of their higher heat stability.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Temperature Plastics in global, including the following market information:

Global High Temperature Plastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Temperature Plastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five High Temperature Plastics companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Temperature Plastics market was valued at 50410 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 69930 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fluoropolymers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Temperature Plastics include Solvay, DowDupont, Sabic, Celanese, Victrex, BASF, Dongyue, DIC and Evonik and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Temperature Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Temperature Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global High Temperature Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fluoropolymers

Polyphenylene Sulfide

PolySulfone

Polyimides

Others

Global High Temperature Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Others

Global High Temperature Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Temperature Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Temperature Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Temperature Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies High Temperature Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Solvay

DowDupont

Sabic

Celanese

Victrex

BASF

Dongyue

DIC

Evonik

Honeywell

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Temperature Plastics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Temperature Plastics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Temperature Plastics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Temperature Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Temperature Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Temperature Plastics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Temperature Plastics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Temperature Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Temperature Plastics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Temperature Plastics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Temperature Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Temperature Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Temperature Plastics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Temperature Plastics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Temperature Plastics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Temperature Plastic

