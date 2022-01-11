Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Outlook 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
- CNG Vehicle
- LNG Vehicle
Segment by Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicle
By Company
Maruti Suzuki
Volkswagen
Fiat
Honda
General Motors
Renault
Hyundai
Ford
Iran Khodro
Volvo Group
PSA
C&C Truck
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
1 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Overview
- 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV)
- 1.2 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Segment by Type
- 1.2.1 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
- 1.2.2 CNG Vehicle
- 1.2.3 LNG Vehicle
- 1.3 Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Segment by Application
- 1.3.1 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
- 1.3.2 Passenger Cars
- 1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
- 1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
- 1.4.1 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
- 1.4.2 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
- 1.5 Global Market Size by Region
- 1.5.1 Global Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
- 1.5.2 North America Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
- 1.5.3 Europe Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
- 1.5.4 China Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
- 1.5.5 Japan Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
- 1.5.6 South Korea Automotive Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) Estimates and Forecasts
