Natural Fragrance Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Fragrance in global, including the following market information:

Global Natural Fragrance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Natural Fragrance Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Natural Fragrance companies in 2021 (%)

The global Natural Fragrance market was valued at 15220 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18440 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flower Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Natural Fragrance include Givaudan SA, Firmenich SA, International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF), Symrise AG., Takasago International, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Sensient Flavors and Fragrances., Robertet SA. and Huabao Intl. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Natural Fragrance manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Natural Fragrance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Fragrance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flower Based

Fruit Based

Spice

Wood

Musk

Global Natural Fragrance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Fragrance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Household Care

Cosmetics

Global Natural Fragrance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Fragrance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Natural Fragrance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Natural Fragrance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Natural Fragrance sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Natural Fragrance sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Givaudan SA

Firmenich SA

International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF)

Symrise AG.

Takasago International

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

Sensient Flavors and Fragrances.

Robertet SA.

Huabao Intl.

Mane SA.

