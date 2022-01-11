Natural Fragrance Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Fragrance in global, including the following market information:
Global Natural Fragrance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Natural Fragrance Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Natural Fragrance companies in 2021 (%)
The global Natural Fragrance market was valued at 15220 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18440 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flower Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Natural Fragrance include Givaudan SA, Firmenich SA, International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF), Symrise AG., Takasago International, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Sensient Flavors and Fragrances., Robertet SA. and Huabao Intl. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Natural Fragrance manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Natural Fragrance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Natural Fragrance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Flower Based
- Fruit Based
- Spice
- Wood
- Musk
Global Natural Fragrance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Natural Fragrance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food
- Household Care
- Cosmetics
Global Natural Fragrance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Natural Fragrance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Natural Fragrance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Natural Fragrance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Natural Fragrance sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Natural Fragrance sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Givaudan SA
- Firmenich SA
- International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF)
- Symrise AG.
- Takasago International
- Frutarom Industries Ltd.
- Sensient Flavors and Fragrances.
- Robertet SA.
- Huabao Intl.
- Mane SA.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Natural Fragrance Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Natural Fragrance Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Natural Fragrance Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Natural Fragrance Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Natural Fragrance Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Natural Fragrance Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Natural Fragrance Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Natural Fragrance Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Natural Fragrance Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Natural Fragrance Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Natural Fragrance Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Fragrance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Natural Fragrance Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Fragrance Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Natural Fragrance Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Fragrance Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
