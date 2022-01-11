Hydraulic Fluid Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A hydraulic fluid or hydraulic liquid is the medium by which power is transferred in hydraulic machinery. Common hydraulic fluids are based on mineral oil or water.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydraulic Fluid in global, including the following market information:
Global Hydraulic Fluid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hydraulic Fluid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Hydraulic Fluid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydraulic Fluid market was valued at 17520 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20130 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mineral Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydraulic Fluid include Shell, Exxonmobil, BP, Chevron, Total, Petrochina, Lukoil, Idemitsu Kosan and Sinopec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydraulic Fluid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydraulic Fluid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hydraulic Fluid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Mineral Oil
- Synthetic Oil
- Semi-synthetic Oil
- Bio-based Oil
Global Hydraulic Fluid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Mining Equipment
- Construction
- Transportation
- Oil & Gas
- Metal Production
- Food & Beverage
- Others
Global Hydraulic Fluid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Hydraulic Fluid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Hydraulic Fluid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Hydraulic Fluid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Hydraulic Fluid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Shell
- Exxonmobil
- BP
- Chevron
- Total
- Petrochina
- Lukoil
- Idemitsu Kosan
- Sinopec
- Indian Oil
- Phillips 66 Company
- Bel-Ray Company
- Morris Lubricants
- Penrite Oil
- Bechem Lubrication Technology
- Valvoline
- Peak Lubricants
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydraulic Fluid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydraulic Fluid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydraulic Fluid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydraulic Fluid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydraulic Fluid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydraulic Fluid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydraulic Fluid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydraulic Fluid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydraulic Fluid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydraulic Fluid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydraulic Fluid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydraulic Fluid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydraulic Fluid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Fluid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydraulic Fluid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydraulic Fluid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hydraulic Fluid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Mineral Oil
