Concrete and Cement Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Concrete, is a composite material composed of fine and coarse aggregate bonded together with a fluid cement (cement paste) that hardens over time.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete and Cement in global, including the following market information:

Global Concrete and Cement Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Concrete and Cement Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Concrete and Cement companies in 2021 (%)

The global Concrete and Cement market was valued at 439060 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 754360 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Concrete Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Concrete and Cement include Anhui Conch Cement, CNBM, Heidelberg Cement, LafargeHolcim, Birla Cement, Cemex, Italcementi, JK Cement and Prism Cement and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Concrete and Cement manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Concrete and Cement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Concrete and Cement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Concrete

Cement

Global Concrete and Cement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Sector

Industrial Sector

Commercial Sector

Global Concrete and Cement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Concrete and Cement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Concrete and Cement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Concrete and Cement sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Concrete and Cement sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Anhui Conch Cement

CNBM

Heidelberg Cement

LafargeHolcim

Birla Cement

Cemex

Italcementi

JK Cement

Prism Cement

Ramco Cement

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Concrete and Cement Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Concrete and Cement Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Concrete and Cement Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Concrete and Cement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Concrete and Cement Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Concrete and Cement Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Concrete and Cement Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Concrete and Cement Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Concrete and Cement Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Concrete and Cement Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Concrete and Cement Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete and Cement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete and Cement Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete and Cement Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concrete and Cement Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete and Cement Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Concrete and

