Confectionery Packaging Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Confectionery packaging is packaging for confectionery, A package provides protection, tampering resistance, and special physical, chemical, or biological needs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Confectionery Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Confectionery Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Confectionery Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Confectionery Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Confectionery Packaging market was valued at 4326.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6559.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paper packaging Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Confectionery Packaging include Amcor, Crown Holdings, Smurfit Kappa, Clondalkin Group, Amcor, Owens-Illinois, Kraft, Aptar Group and Graham Packaging, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Confectionery Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Confectionery Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Confectionery Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Paper packaging
- Glass Packaging
- Plastic Packaging
- Others
Global Confectionery Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Factory
- Food Retail Stores
- Others
Global Confectionery Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Confectionery Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Confectionery Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Confectionery Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Confectionery Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Amcor
- Crown Holdings
- Smurfit Kappa
- Clondalkin Group
- Owens-Illinois
- Kraft
- Aptar Group
- Graham Packaging
- Graphic Packaging
- MeadWestvaco
- Sonoco Products
- Hood Packaging
- Silgan Holdings
- Solo Cup Company
- Sweetheart Holdings
- Jiangsu Zhongda New Material Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Confectionery Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Confectionery Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Confectionery Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Confectionery Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Confectionery Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Confectionery Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Confectionery Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Confectionery Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Confectionery Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Confectionery Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Confectionery Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Confectionery Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Confectionery Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Confectionery Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Confectionery Packaging Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Confectionery Packaging Companies
4 Sights by Product
