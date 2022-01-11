Conformal Coatings for Automotive Electronics Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Conformal coatings for automotive electronics material is a thin polymeric film which ‘conforms’ to the contours of a printed circuit board to protect the board’s components.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Conformal Coatings for Automotive Electronics in global, including the following market information:

Global Conformal Coatings for Automotive Electronics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Conformal Coatings for Automotive Electronics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Conformal Coatings for Automotive Electronics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Conformal Coatings for Automotive Electronics market was valued at 402.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 493.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Conformal Coatings for Automotive Electronics include Chase Corporation, Henkel, DOW Corning, Dymax Corporation, Cytec Solvay, Electrolube, H.B. Fuller, Hernon and Kisco, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Conformal Coatings for Automotive Electronics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Conformal Coatings for Automotive Electronics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Conformal Coatings for Automotive Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic

Epoxy

Urethane

Silicone

Paraxylene

Others

Global Conformal Coatings for Automotive Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Global Conformal Coatings for Automotive Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Conformal Coatings for Automotive Electronics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Conformal Coatings for Automotive Electronics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Conformal Coatings for Automotive Electronics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Conformal Coatings for Automotive Electronics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Chase Corporation

Henkel

DOW Corning

Dymax Corporation

Cytec Solvay

Electrolube

H.B. Fuller

Hernon

Kisco

Chemtronics

Europlasma NV

ELANTAS Electrical Insulation

MG Chemicals

ACC Silicones

CSL Silicones

