Construction Paints and Coatings Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A coating is a covering that is applied to the surface of an object, usually referred to as the substrate. The purpose of applying the coating may be decorative, functional, or both.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Construction Paints and Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Construction Paints and Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Construction Paints and Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Construction Paints and Coatings include AkzoNobel, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, RPM, Nippon, Kansai Paint and Sika, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Construction Paints and Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Infrastructure
- Residential Construction
- Non-Residential Construction
Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Construction Paints and Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Construction Paints and Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Construction Paints and Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Construction Paints and Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- AkzoNobel
- Axalta Coating Systems
- BASF
- PPG Industries
- Sherwin-Williams
- RPM
- Nippon
- Kansai Paint
- Sika
- Jotun
- Versaflex
- Kukdo Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Construction Paints and Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Construction Paints and Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Construction Paints and Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Construction Paints and Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Construction Paints and Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Construction Paints and Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Construction Paints and Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Construction Paints and Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Construction Paints and Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Construction Paints and Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Construction Paints and Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Paints and Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Constructi
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/