Containerboard Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Containerboard (CCM or corrugated case material) is a type of paperboard specially manufactured for the production of corrugated board. It includes both linerboard and corrugating medium (or fluting), the two types of paper that make up corrugated board.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Containerboard in global, including the following market information:
Global Containerboard Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Containerboard Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)
Global top five Containerboard companies in 2021 (%)
The global Containerboard market was valued at 149920 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 196280 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Linerboard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Containerboard include International Paper, Mondi, SCA, Westrock, Stora Enso, Sonoco Products, PCA, SAICA and Georgia-Pacific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Containerboard manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Containerboard Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)
Global Containerboard Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Linerboard
- Corrugating Medium
Global Containerboard Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food & Beverage
- Electronics & Home Appliance
- Consumer Good
- Medical and Pharmaceuticals
- Chemical Industry
- Other
Global Containerboard Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Containerboard revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Containerboard revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Containerboard sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)
- Key companies Containerboard sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- International Paper
- Mondi
- SCA
- Westrock
- Stora Enso
- Sonoco Products
- PCA
- SAICA
- Georgia-Pacific
- DS Smith
- Smurfit Kappa Group
- Klabin
- Heinzel Group
- Greif
- Daio Paper
- Oji Holdings
- Rengo
- Nippon Paper
- BillerudKorsnas
- Pratt Industries
- Cascades
- Kruger Inc
- Hamburger Containerboard
- New Indy Containerboard
- Grupo Zucamor
- Nine Dragons Paper
- Yuen Foong Yu Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Containerboard Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Containerboard Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Containerboard Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Containerboard Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Containerboard Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Containerboard Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Containerboard Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Containerboard Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Containerboard Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Containerboard Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Containerboard Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Containerboard Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Containerboard Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Containerboard Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Containerboard Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Containerboard Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Containerboard Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Linerboard
4.1.3 Corr
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/