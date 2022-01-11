Containerboard Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Containerboard (CCM or corrugated case material) is a type of paperboard specially manufactured for the production of corrugated board. It includes both linerboard and corrugating medium (or fluting), the two types of paper that make up corrugated board.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Containerboard in global, including the following market information:

Global Containerboard Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/117002/global-containerboard-market-2022-2028-521

Global Containerboard Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K sqm)

Global top five Containerboard companies in 2021 (%)

The global Containerboard market was valued at 149920 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 196280 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Linerboard Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Containerboard include International Paper, Mondi, SCA, Westrock, Stora Enso, Sonoco Products, PCA, SAICA and Georgia-Pacific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Containerboard manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Containerboard Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K sqm)

Global Containerboard Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Linerboard

Corrugating Medium

Global Containerboard Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Electronics & Home Appliance

Consumer Good

Medical and Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Industry

Other

Global Containerboard Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Containerboard revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Containerboard revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Containerboard sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K sqm)

Key companies Containerboard sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

International Paper

Mondi

SCA

Westrock

Stora Enso

Sonoco Products

PCA

SAICA

Georgia-Pacific

DS Smith

Smurfit Kappa Group

Klabin

Heinzel Group

Greif

Daio Paper

Oji Holdings

Rengo

Nippon Paper

BillerudKorsnas

Pratt Industries

Cascades

Kruger Inc

Hamburger Containerboard

New Indy Containerboard

Grupo Zucamor

Nine Dragons Paper

Yuen Foong Yu Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/117002/global-containerboard-market-2022-2028-521

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Containerboard Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Containerboard Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Containerboard Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Containerboard Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Containerboard Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Containerboard Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Containerboard Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Containerboard Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Containerboard Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Containerboard Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Containerboard Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Containerboard Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Containerboard Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Containerboard Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Containerboard Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Containerboard Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Containerboard Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Linerboard

4.1.3 Corr

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/