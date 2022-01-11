Copper Busbar and Profiles Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
In electric power distribution, a copper busbar (also bus bar, and sometimes misspelled as buss bar or bussbar) is a copper strip or bar, typically housed inside switchgear, panel boards, and busway enclosures for local high current power distribution.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper Busbar and Profiles in global, including the following market information:
Global Copper Busbar and Profiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Copper Busbar and Profiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Copper Busbar and Profiles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Copper Busbar and Profiles market was valued at 4432.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5333.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Copper Busbar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Copper Busbar and Profiles include Oriental Copper, Pentair, Gindre, Schneider, Watteredge, Luvata, Aurubis, Gonda Metal and Metal Gems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Copper Busbar and Profiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Copper Busbar and Profiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Copper Busbar and Profiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Copper Busbar
- Copper Profiles
Global Copper Busbar and Profiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Transformers
- Switchgear
- Control Panels and Distribution Board
- Others
Global Copper Busbar and Profiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Copper Busbar and Profiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Copper Busbar and Profiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Copper Busbar and Profiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Copper Busbar and Profiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Oriental Copper
- Pentair
- Gindre
- Schneider
- Watteredge
- Luvata
- Aurubis
- Gonda Metal
- Metal Gems
- EMS Industrial
- Storm Power Components
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Copper Busbar and Profiles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Copper Busbar and Profiles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Copper Busbar and Profiles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Copper Busbar and Profiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Copper Busbar and Profiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Copper Busbar and Profiles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Copper Busbar and Profiles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Copper Busbar and Profiles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Copper Busbar and Profiles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Copper Busbar and Profiles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Copper Busbar and Profiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Copper Busbar and Profiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Copper Busbar and Profiles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Busbar and Profiles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Copper Busbar and Profiles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Bu
