Egg Yolk Oil Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Egg yolk oil, considered as an essential oil, is a widely used product in aromatherapy owing to its anti-ageing and anti-oxidant properties.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Egg Yolk Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global Egg Yolk Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Egg Yolk Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K L)
Global top five Egg Yolk Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Egg Yolk Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ethanol Extraction Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Egg Yolk Oil include Kewpie Corporation, Natural Sourcing, Bizen Chemical, Jiangxi Global Natural Spice, Vav Life Sciences, Ecovatec Solutions, Go Natural Pakistan, Hunan Healh-Guard Bio-Tech and Tedukuri Shizenshoku Tomonokai. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Egg Yolk Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Egg Yolk Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K L)
Global Egg Yolk Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ethanol Extraction
- Petroleum Ether Extraction
- Chloroform Extraction
- Others
Global Egg Yolk Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cosmetics and Personal Care
- Pharmaceuticals
- Health Supplements
- Others
Global Egg Yolk Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Egg Yolk Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Egg Yolk Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Egg Yolk Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K L)
- Key companies Egg Yolk Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Kewpie Corporation
- Natural Sourcing
- Bizen Chemical
- Jiangxi Global Natural Spice
- Vav Life Sciences
- Ecovatec Solutions
- Go Natural Pakistan
- Hunan Healh-Guard Bio-Tech
- Tedukuri Shizenshoku Tomonokai
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Egg Yolk Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Egg Yolk Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Egg Yolk Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Egg Yolk Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Egg Yolk Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Egg Yolk Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Egg Yolk Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Egg Yolk Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Egg Yolk Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Egg Yolk Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Egg Yolk Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Egg Yolk Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Egg Yolk Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Egg Yolk Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Egg Yolk Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Egg Yolk Oil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Egg Yolk Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Ethanol Extraction
4.1.3 Petroleum Ether Extraction
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/