Propylene Glycol Solvent Market 2022 Examination and Industry Growth With Top Companies, Regions till 2028
Summary
A New Market Study, Titled "Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch.
This report provides in-depth study of ‘Propolis Market ‘using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to Organization. The Propylene Glycol Solvent Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. The financial health of the organization.
The report offers detailed coverage of Propylene Glycol Solvent industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Propylene Glycol Solvent by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
Key Companies
Huntsman
Croda International plc
Dow Chemical
LyondellBasell
OXEA
Solvay SA
Symrise AG
Total SA
BASF SE
BP plc
Eastman Chemical
Honeywe
Chalmette Refining
Arkema SA
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
Dow Chemical
Coatis, see Solvay
Market by Type
>99%
>99.5%
>99.9%
Market by Application
Electronics
Food & Beverage Processing
Metal Processing
Agricultural Chemicals
Petroleum Refining
Others
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Market Development
1.2.1 Current Situation
1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact
1.3 By Type
Table Type of Propylene Glycol Solvent
Figure Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Share by Type in 2020
1.4 By Application
Table Application of Propylene Glycol Solvent
Figure Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Share by Application in 2020
1.5 By Region
Figure Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Share by Region in 2020
Figure Asia Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Share by Region in 2020
Part 2 Key Companies
2.1 Huntsman
2.1.1 Company Profile
Table Huntsman Overview List
2.1.2 Products & Services Overview
2.1.3 Sales Data List
Table Propylene Glycol Solvent Business Operation of Huntsman (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
2.2 Croda International plc
2.3 Dow Chemical
2.4 LyondellBasell
2.5 OXEA
2.6 Solvay SA
2.7 Symrise AG
2.8 Total SA
2.9 BASF SE
2.10 BP plc
2.11 Eastman Chemical
2.12 Honeywe
2.13 Chalmette Refining
2.14 Arkema SA
2.15 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
2.16 Dow Chemical
2.17 Coatis, see Solvay
Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast
3.1 Global Market by Region
Table Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020
3.2 Global Market by Company
Table Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020
3.3 Global Market by Type
Table Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020
3.4 Global Market by Application
Table Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)
Table Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)
Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020
3.5 Global Market by Forecast
Figure Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)
Figure Global Propylene Glycol Solvent Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)
Continue…
