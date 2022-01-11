Europe Automotive Logistics Market Ready to See Huge Growth with CAGR value 6.9% during 2020-2027| CEVA Logistics AG, DSV A/S, GEODIS, KUEHNE + NAGEL International AG

Automotive logistics market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 43.25 Bn in 2018 to US$ 80.58 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 6.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Automotive Logistics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Automotive Logistics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Major key players covered in this report: CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker (Deutsche Bahn AG), DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post AG), DSV A/S, GEODIS, KUEHNE + NAGEL International AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., Ryder System, Inc., XPO Logistics, Inc., United Parcel Service, Inc.

Get Sample Copy of this Europe Automotive Logistics Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00006272

The increased focus on expanding the number of automobile manufacturing units across the globe and a significant number of partnerships among automobile manufacturers and logistics partners are the key factors driving the growth of the automotive logistics market. Moreover, the significant proliferation of vehicle manufacturing is anticipated to boost the automotive logistics market growth in the near future. These operations include negotiating carrier rates, planning and optimizing loads, and executing the distribution plans.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Automotive Logistics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Automotive Logistics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Order a Copy of this Europe Automotive Logistics Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00006272

The research on the Europe Automotive Logistics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Automotive Logistics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Automotive Logistics market.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/