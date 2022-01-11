Impact of Covid-19 on North America AI in Computer Vision Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 45.0% from 2020-2027 | 1.6 Xilinx, Inc., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Basler AG, Cognex Corporation

The AI in computer vision market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1,761.21 million in 2019 to US$ 32,565.09 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 45.0% from 2020 to 2027.

North America AI in Computer Vision Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Leading North America AI in Computer Vision Market Players: 1.6 Xilinx, Inc., Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Basler AG, Cognex Corporation, General Electric Company, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nvidia Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Computer vision is a branch of artificial intelligence that allows the visual world to be known by a machine. A computer system can precisely locate and classify photos and videos with the assistance of computer vision to get useful information from the real world. The technology also allows the stripes to be seen and identified in a universal product code by a bar code scanner. Computer vision can be adequately compared to the information we hear about brain processing. Artificial intelligence in computer vision has a wide range of applications such as Self-driving cars, facial recognition, AR and mixed reality,

North America AI in Computer Vision market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the North America AI in Computer Vision market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the North America AI in Computer Vision Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

