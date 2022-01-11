North America NFC POS Terminal Market Impact Analysis of Covid-19 is projected to reach US$ 3224.9 Mn by 2027 with CAGR of 14.1% |Business Market Insights

The NFC POS Terminal market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1145.4 Mn in 2019 to US$ 3224.9 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America NFC POS Terminal Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America NFC POS Terminal market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

NFC is a wireless data transfer method that enables data to be exchanged in proximity by smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other devices. Via mobile wallets such as Apple Pay, Android Pay, as well as contactless cards, NFC technology powers contactless payments. The rising number of the supermarket, specialty store, and hypermarket are raising demand for the NFC POS terminal across them. Some of the factors stimulating the market for NFC POS terminal include an increasing preference for NFC-compatible smartphones for payment among population. While in the mid-2000s, Near Field Communication or NFC was developed jointly by Philips and Sony, over the years, the technology has evolved for different use cases.

Major key players covered in this report:

Castles Technology

Equinox Payments

Clover Network

Heartland Payment Systems

VeriFone, Inc

Fiserv, Inc

PAX Global Technology

Ingenico Group

NEC Corporation

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America NFC POS Terminal market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments.

North America NFC POS Terminal Market SEGMENTATION

North America NFC POS Terminal Market – By Product Type

Fixed

Mobile

North America NFC POS Terminal Market – By Application

Retail

Hospitality

Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America NFC POS Terminal market.

