Europe Mobile Access Control Platform Market to hit US$ 233.82 million by 2027 – Insights on Key Developments, COVID-19 Impact Kisi Inc, BlueID, YPTOKEY, Proxy Inc, Remotelock, Salto System

The mobile access control platform market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 35.54 million in 2019 to US$ 233.82 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.5% from 2020 to 2027.

According to The Business Market Insights “Europe Mobile Access Control Platform Market” report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Europe Mobile Access Control Platform Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Europe Mobile Access Control Platform Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

The mobile-based access control apps offer secured access to rooms, buildings, and different areas to users via mobile access control, with the click of a button on their mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and wearable devices. The increasing penetration of smartphones, implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT), and growing concern about security and privacy are boosting mobile access control solutions. The escalating consumer awareness regarding the advantages of advanced security solutions is anticipated to influence the demand positively. Different technologies used in mobile access control platforms are bluetooth and near field communications (NFC).

Some of the companies competing in the Europe Mobile Access Control Platform Market are

Kisi Inc

BlueID

YPTOKEY

Proxy Inc

Remotelock

Salto System

Brivo Systems LLC

