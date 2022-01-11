Scrub Suits Market Size Forecast to 2028 – Global COVID-19 Impact

Scrub Suits Market Overview:

The scrub suits market was valued at US$ 21,722.45 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 39,253.71 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Scrub suits are used highly in the medical and healthcare sectors. The suits are basically sanitary clothing used by surgeons, physicians, nurses, and other workers involved in the patient care in hospitals, clinics, and others. Now these suits are worn by many hospital personnel. Their use has also been extended outside the hospitals as well at places where there might seem possibility of clothing carrying infectious agents. The market for scrub suits provides a huge potential and customer base for scrub suits market players, since doctors, medical stuff, and even patients are concerned toward infectious diseases that can be spread in hospitals.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Consumer Goods. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Scrub Suits market globally. This report on ‘Scrub Suits market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcases market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Competitive scenario:

Several manufacturers in the market are engaging in research and development to provide technologically advanced products; thus, this factor is driving the growth of the Scrub Suits market. However, high maintenance charges may restrain the growth of the Scrub Suits market. Furthermore, the rising trend of home brewing in various countries is the major factor anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Scrub Suits Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Scrub Suits Market, by Product Type

Women Scrub Suits

Men Scrub Suits

Unisex Scrub Suits

Scrub Suits Market, by Fabric Type

Cotton

Polyester

Spandex

Rayon

Blends

Others

Scrub Suits Market, by Distribution Channel

Mass Merchandizers

Specialized Stores

Online

Others

MARKET PLAYERS:

Careismatic Brands

BARCO UNIFORMS

Adar Medical Uniforms, LLC

MAEVN UNIFORMS

Smitten Scrubs

Jaanuu, Inc

Med Couture

WonderWink

FIGS, INC

LifeThreads

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

1.What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Scrub Suits market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Scrub Suits market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Scrub Suits market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Scrub Suits Market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

