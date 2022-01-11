Floating Wind Turbine Market Research Report Forecast 2021-2028: Top Key Players MHI Vestas Offshore Wind,  Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co., Ltd.,  Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A. and Others

This research report will give you deep insights about the Floating Wind Turbine Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, analysis, etc.

Top Companies:- ABB, ENVISION GROUP, Equinor ASA, Flowocean, General Electric Company, Goldwind, Hitachi, Ltd., MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co., Ltd., Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.

The increasing energy demand across the globe, coupled with the functional advantages over the fixed structure installation of offshore wind farms, is the major driving factor for the floating wind turbine market growth. However, cost reductions and the technological advancements already achieved within the fixed wind turbines may hinder the growth of the floating wind turbine market. Moreover, favorable regulatory policies complementing offshore wind energy and increasing investment for sustainable energy generation are expected to influence the floating wind turbine market growth in the coming years.

A floating wind turbine is a type of offshore wind turbine that is mounted on a floating foundation. The floating structure allows the turbine to generate electricity in water deep water, where the fixed foundation is not applicable. The surge in demand for renewable power sources and various benefits associated with floating wind turbines such as flexibility, reduces carbon emission, the capability of working in a harsh environment, reduced noise levels, no land acquisition expenditure, and others. This, in turn, fuels the growth of the floating wind turbine market during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global floating wind turbine market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The floating wind turbine market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

