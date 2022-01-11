Print Management Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 18.8% to reach US$ 5,282.2 million to 2027

The print management software market is expected to grow from US$ 1,849.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5,282.2 million by 2027. The Print management software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

Print management software are designed to manage and optimize printing devices and processes effectively and efficiently. These software allow companies to centralize the administration of printing devices. They also allow organizations cut printing costs as well as help them, monitor, maintain, and control the entire printer fleet through a single application interface. The increase in the cost of papers, prints, toner, and ink for companies worldwide drives the demand for print management software. Based on the “US & European Managed Print Services Study” published in InfoTrends in 2012, with the use of print management software, companies can save up on more than 30% print costs. Moreover, the increasing demand for real-time data on the printer fleet and efficient enterprise printing process management, and optimization through print management software is expected to support global market growth in the coming years. Further, the growing emphasis on lowering deforestation, through the reduction of paper usage by businesses and governments, is expected to boost the adoption of print management software during the forecast period. The coronavirus outbreak’s impact is anticipated to be quite severe in the year 2020 and likely in 2021. Hence, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and critical situation Around World will impact the print management software market growth negatively for the next few quarters.

Print Management Software Market – Company Profiles

Canon Inc.

Kofax, Inc.

PaperCut Software International Pty Ltd

United Carlton

ThinPrint GmbH

PrinterLogic

Xerox Corporation

Process Fusion

A.N.D Technologies, Inc.

HP, Inc.

The print management software market is segmented based on deployment, enterprise size, industry, and geography. By deployment, the market is segmented into the cloud and on premises. On the basis of enterprise size, the print management software market is segmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Based on industry, the print management software market can be segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, and others. Based on geography, the global market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East (MEA), and South America (SAM).

Print management software Market Insights

Reduced Cost of Printing and Enhanced Performance

The print management software helps to find out true costper-page, discover the actual cost of ownership for each printer, error and history reports deliver valuable information to improve fleet management, optimize fleet for improved workflows, easy-to-use web interfaces provide visibility to help staff members and its teams do their jobs more efficiently, and free up IT staff to focus on core business objectives and training. For example, Equitrac is a print tracking and cost recovery software solution that can be integrated with multifunctional printers such as HP, Sharp, Canon, and Konica Minolta. It can help an organization reduce waste, recover costs, increase security, and simplify IT support once implemented.

Deployment -Based Market Insights

On the basis of deployment, the print management software market has been segmented into cloud and on premises. The demand for cloud-based print management software is higher than that for the software deployed on premises. The higher demand for cloud-based software is mainly credited to the lower cost of deployment and strong network infrastructure in developed countries. The cloud-based print management software vendors are also highly focused on creating a high-level security patch to eliminate the cyber-attack risk, which is driving the print management software market.

Print management software Market, by Deployment – 2021 and 2027

Players operating in the print management software market focus on strategies, such as market initiatives, acquisitions, and product launches, to maintain their positions in the Print management software market. A few developments by key players of the print management software market are:

In March 2020, Brother International Corporation announced a partnership with Kofax, for providing an embedded solution on selected Brother laser printers, multifunction devices, and inkjet models.

In March 2020, PrinterLogic announced a new integration with Okta, provider of identity for the enterprise. This would assist the IT professionals to eliminate print servers and identity-related infrastructure.

Print Management Software Market – by Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Print management software Market – by Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Size Enterprises

Print Management Software Market – by Industry

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Other Industries

Print Management Software Market – by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Spain

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

SAM

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

