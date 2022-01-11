Sports League Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach US$ 907.25 Million to 2027

The sports league software market was valued at US$ 556.60 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 907.25 million by 2027.

The global sports industry is going through a paradigm shift with fast evolving sports technology landscape, high demand for digital content, easy accessibility, and high demand for enhanced customer experience. All these factors are driving the growth of sports market in all the key geographic regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. All the key components of the market including media rights, gate revenues, sponsorships, and merchandising are experiencing an impressive growth across various countries. National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), National Basketball Association (NBA), English Premier League (EPL), National Hockey League (NHL), UEFA Champions League, Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Russian Premier League (RPL), and Indian Premier League (IPL) are some of the major leagues across the world. With the increasing momentum around women’s sports owing to initiatives such as US women’s basketball and Women’s T20 World Cup, the number of women professional leagues is growing fast to boost women’s sports as a diversity and inclusion platform. In addition to this, the growing popularity of esports among customers is further driving the global sports industry growth. As per Deloitte insights 2018, the global esports market is anticipated to reach US$1.5 billion revenue with more than 600 million fans. The positive growth outlook of esports industry is driving the formation of esports leagues across regions such as North America and Europe. With these developments, the demand for managing players, teams, tournaments and various other aspects of club and league management is also rising at an impressive rate. All these developments in the global sports industry is opening unparalleled opportunities for existing as well as new professional leagues, corporate sponsorships, franchises, and sports clubs. Hence, the number of clubs, leagues, and governing bodies is increasing at a fast pace across countries and thus driving the market demand for sports league software.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00011846/

Companies

ACTIVE Network, LLC

Engage Sports, LLC

EZFacility

Jersey Watch

LeagueRepublic

PlayyOn, Inc.

Stack Sports

SportsEngine, Inc.

TeamSnap, Inc.

TeamTracky

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Sports League Software Market

, the COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to affect the growth rate of global sports league software market in the year 2020 and early 2021 owing to the cancellation of various large sports tournaments and uncertainty regarding future events. All the major countries in regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America have imposed strict restrictions on organization of sport events, mass gatherings, movement of people/goods, and other business activities. Such restrictions are anticipated to affect the growth of sports industry and thus, adoption of sports league software among enterprises. Hence, there is decline in y-o-y growth during the year 2020 and 2021. However, the growth is expected to normalize from 2021 onwards and the market is projected to grow at a steady pace from 2021 to 2027.

Market Insights

High Adoption among Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Presently, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) which include national and local governing bodies, clubs, leagues and individual users held a substantial share of the sports league software market owing to the emergence of a large number of such organizations at national, state, and local levels in all the major geographic regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Hence, it is also anticipated to be the fastest growing application segment in the global sports league software market from 2020 to 2027. On a global level, SMEs are increasingly moving towards digital transformation to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs by utilizing solutions such as sports league software. Hence, SMEs offer a huge growth opportunity for players operating in the global sports league software market. In order to tap this potential segment, companies are investing in marketing activities to spread awareness and generate interest regarding the potential benefits of using sports league software solutions. Various key companies such as Jersey Watch, ENJORE Srl, LeagueRepublic, Logismico LLC (TeamTracky), PlayyOn, Inc. are offering cloud-based/web-based sports league software solutions/plans at affordable prices for small and medium sized organizations. Hence, the rising trend of digitalization among SMEs to improve operational workflow and reduce costs coupled with availability of a large number of sports league software solutions is expected to fuel the adoption of sports league software solutions among SMEs and thus provide growth opportunities to the players during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Deployment Market Insights

Based on deployment, the sports league software market is further categorized into cloud-based and on-premise. The software enables sports administrators and organizers to manage facilities, schedule events, automate event registration, and manage and track player data and team assignments. Cloud-based and on-premise platform empowers sports leagues to create schedules and tournaments, handle venue bookings, and export data in numerous formats.

Sports League Software Market, by Deployment– 2019 and 2027

Buy a report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00011846/

The players operating in the enterprise content management market focus on strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In Feb 2020, Stack Sports has collaborated with Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association (MYSA) that leverage the US Soccer Connect platform for its state, league, and club management. Both organizations are highly focused on supporting the members of MYSA in order to make soccer easy for administrators, volunteers, coaches, and parents.

In Jan 2019, SportsEngine, Inc. has collaborated with Ohio Soccer Association North. The company served as the official provider of Ohio North’s comprehensive Player Safety Program that comprises background screening and sexual abuse awareness and prevention training.

Global Sports League Software Segments:

Sports League Software Market – By Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Sports League Software Market – By Application

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Sports League Software Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Rest of SAM

About us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact us:

Contact Person : Sameer Joshi

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-mail : [email protected]