Virtual Event Software Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.4% to reach US$ 24,201.6 million from 2021 to 2028

The virtual event software market is expected to grow from US$ 9,675.8 million in 2021 to US$ 24,201.6 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Rising inclination toward virtual events globally and emergence of live streaming are among the factors driving the demand for virtual event software. Virtual events have gained popularity majorly since COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Spurred by lockdowns, organizations have resorted to conducting virtual events. It has also been noticed that despite live events are now permitted, 90% of companies are still considering hosting virtual events. Technological developments, such as software-as-a-service-based virtual events, are generating a huge impact on the trend of conducting events virtually. The cloud-based tool allows end users to provide interactive experience while enhancing overall sales experience through podcasting, instant messaging, and virtual product experience. Also, another solution making a positive impact in the growth of virtual events is connect through live streaming. Live streaming events enable larger number of participants to access content resources to assist them align with context better. Thus, due to the increasing adoption of virtual event platform by nearly 80% of event organizers/planners, the growth of the virtual event software market is driven significantly.

Virtual Event Software Market – Company Profiles

Cvent Inc.

EventMobi (5Touch Solutions Inc.)

Hopin

Hubilo Technologies Inc.

InEvent, Inc.

Pathable, Inc.

Remo.co

ubivent GmbH

vFairs LLC

Whova Inc.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Virtual Event Software Market

The in-person host event industry has experienced a disruption in face-to-face networking, live events, and buzz of an exhibition events owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. This disruption has triggered the scope of virtual events and is expanding across the globe. The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 has also compelled many people to work from home and spend more time online.

Lucrative Regions of Virtual Event Software Market

End User-Based Insights

Based on end user, the virtual event software market is segmented into trade show organizers, event management agencies, corporates, academic organizations, and others. The trade show organizers segment held the largest market share in 2020.

Players operating in the virtual event software market are mainly focused on the development of advanced and efficient products.

In 2021, Hopin is acquiring Boomset to expand its offering into hybrid and in-person events. The acquisition of Boomset adds a range of onsite-focused tools and services to Hopin’s already impressive multi-product offering, currently geared mainly toward virtual events. With Boomset, Hopin will be a destination for onsite technology and services, including badges, self-service kiosks, and QR code check-in; access to innovative technology solutions such as tracking management with RFID/UHF/NFC, and cashless payments; and meaningful data insights that include check in/out data, session attendance, lead retrieval, and full event demographics.

In 2021, Hubilo announced its latest release with new features that are designed to improve attendee engagement, foster greater human connection and elevate the ROI of events. The new version of the Hubilo platform includes approximately 50 improvements overall and offers more engagement capabilities than any other event platform currently in the market.

The virtual event software market has been segmented as follows:

Virtual Event Software Market – by Solution

Software

Service

Virtual Event Software Market – by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Virtual Event Software Market – by End User

Trade Show Organizers

Event Management Agencies

Corporates

Academic Organizations

Others

Virtual Event Software Market – by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Middle East Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of SAM

