Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market To Be Driven By The Increase In The Frequency Of Orthopedic Surgeries And Dental Implants In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global soft tissue allografts market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 3.92 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 9 Billion

As the number of procedures increases, the global soft tissue allografts market is being guided by increasing opportunities. The anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction is a common occurrence among athletes and is expected to drive soft tissue allograft market development. The market is also boosted by the need for healthy teeth, which keeps the demand up. Also, the poor lifestyle of the population as a result of a technology-addicted lifestyle would fuel the market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Soft tissue allografts are replacement tissues that are used to repair deficient ligaments, broken menisci, spinal surgery, and osteochondral defects in knee surgery. They go through a three-stage safety inspection.

Based on type, the industry is divided into:

Cartilage Allograft

Tendon Allograft

Meniscus Allograft

Dental Allograft

Others

Based on application, the industry is segmented into:

Orthopaedic

Dentistry

Wound Care

Others

Based on end-use, the industry is divided into:

Hospitals

Aesthetic Centres

Orthopaedic Clinics

Dental Clinics

Others

Regionally, the market can be classified into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

Market Trends

The growth of the global soft tissue allografts market is aided by the rising opportunities as the number of procedures rise. Increased product introduction in the market is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Direct Biologics LLC released AmnioWrap placental-based sheet allografts for clinical use in January 2021. AmnioWrap is a three-layer graft that can be used in both acute and chronic wounds. Moreover, BioStem Technologies Inc. announced the launch of AEON, the company’s sixth and most recent perinatal tissue allograft platform, in October 2020.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Allergan [AGN (NYSE)], CONMED Corporation [CNMD (NASDAQ)], Xtant Medical [CNMD (NASDAQ)], and Becton, and Dickinson and Company [BDX (NYSE)], among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

