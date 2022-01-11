Global Elderflower Tea Market To Be Driven By Its Health Benefits In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Elderflower Tea Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global elderflower tea market, assessing the market based on its segments like nature, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): 6.5 Million tons (Global Tea Market)

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.2% (Global Tea Market)

Elderflower is widely used across various industries, such as food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries, among others. These versatile applications drive the global market demand for elderflower. Another factor that is expected to drive the growth of the global elderflower market over the forecast period is the increasing demand for natural and organic cosmetic products. Another important factor driving consumer demand in global markets is the anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, antibacterial, and antiviral properties of elderflower. Elderflower-based products have many health benefits that contribute to increased market demand for elderflower, making it popular among health-conscious consumers.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Elderflower tea is derived from the cream-coloured elderflower of the European elderberry plant. Often called European elder, the elderflower plant is native to some parts of Europe. Elderflower tea is a calming drink rich in vitamins C, A, and other nutrients that are important. Elderflower tea comes under the global herbal tea industry group.

On the basis of nature, the industry is divided into:

• Organic

• Traditional

On the basis of distribution channel, the industry is divided into:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Speciality Stores

• Online

• Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The demand for elderflower tea market has been driven by the rising demand from the food and beverage industry, and this is likely to continue driving the market demand. Due to the growing demand for cosmetics and personal care products based on natural ingredients, elderflower has substantial market demand in cosmetic applications. It is anticipated that flexible properties and their applications in different applications in the global elderflower market will expand rapidly over the forecast period. The global elderflower market is segmented into five main areas, based on the geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. In North America, about ten different elderflower species are found, making it a popular market for the growth of elderflower plants. In the European area, elderflower is also present in various species such as Sambucus nigra, Sambucus Mexicana, obtained in Mexico. As the demand for elderflower-based products increases, new factories are being built in the Asia-Pacific region as well as in Europe to meet the rising consumer demand for elderflower-based products.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Indigo Herbs Ltd, Alkaloid AD Skopje, Monin SAS, and The Republic of Tea, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

