Office Furniture Market 2022-2028 Key Regions Production, Consumption and Revenue

Key players:

Herman Miller Inc.

Humanscale Corporation

Kinnarps USA Inc

Knoll Inc.

Kristalia Srl

Poltrona Frau S.p.a.

Steelcase Inc.

The HON Company

Urban Office Interiors

VITRA INTERNATIONAL AG

The office furniture is gaining traction with the emergence of small offices and startups across the globe. Large and medium enterprises are investing in interiors for improving the aesthetic appeal as well as comfort for employees. Globalization and industrialization in the developing countries are further expanding the demand for office furniture in the market.

Segmentation

The global office furniture market is segmented on the basis of product and material type. Based on product, the market is segmented as desks and chairs, closets and cabinets, sofas and customized seating arrangements, dining furniture, and others. On the basis of the material type, the market is segmented as wood, metal, glass, and others.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Consumer Goods. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Office Furniture market globally. This report on ‘Office Furniture market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

