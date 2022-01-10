Head Mounted Display Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Regional Analysis, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2028

Head mounted displays help enhance the user experience by providing them real time insights and simulation environment along with the processed information regarding the task performed. The display has a small display optic in front of one (monocular HMD) or each eye (binocular HMD). It has many applications across gaming, aviation industry, engineering, medicine, and industrial sectors. Currently, most of the industries are having the advantage of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies for upgrading their technical systems to achieve higher operational efficiency for their operations and automate their businesses.

The head mounted display market is expected to grow from US$ 7,840.66 million in 2021 to US$ 55,333.07 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 32.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Market Insights

Implementation of HMD in Gaming Application

Users playing PC games use head-mounted displays because they provide a higher enjoyment level than conventional setup. Also, the implementation of HMDs is increasing in gaming application due to the availability of low-cost HMD devices and demand for enhanced gaming experience. Further, the rising launches of VR games have been witnessed over the years and is driving the growth of the head-mounted display market. Moreover, the increasing growth of the gaming industry and the rising development of product propel the demand for HMDs in VR gaming. For instance, in March 2021, Sony launched a new slate of PlayStation VR games, which consists of a VR adaptation of Doom 3, I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and The Liar, Fracked, After the Fall, Song in the Smoke, and Zenith: The Last City.

Technology Segment Insights

Based on technology, the head mounted display market is segmented into Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR). The Virtual Reality (VR) segment led the market with a market share of 40.8% in 2020.The growing adoption of VR headsets for gaming applications along with the deployment of multimedia modules across different commercial buildings, such as scientific research institutes, educational facilities, gaming applications, entertainment applications, and others, has created ample opportunities for virtual reality (VR) market accros the globe.

Design Segment Insights

Based on design, the global head mounted display market is bifurcated into head mounted displays and wearable glasses. The head mounted displays (HMD) segment led the market with a market share of 54.7% in 2020. Further, it is expected to hold 41.1% share by 2028. Head mounted displays allow the user to experience different variations of videos or information along with accessibility to control the same. Most of the AR/VR headset devices are designed in the form of head mounted displays, which is also a semi-open helmet-shaped device.

