Substrate-Like PCB Market 2021 In-depth Research Studies on Products, Regional Analysis and Forecast by 2028

The increasing demand for consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, smart bands, fitness bands, and wearables, is driving the global substrate-like PCB market. The rising uptake of substrate-like PCB by various smartphone manufacturers, such as Apple and Samsung, and investment for product development by key players are supporting the growth of this market. For instance, in 2020, Apple launched two “iPhone SE 2” models in different sizes. These models use a 10-layer substrate-like PCB (SLP) manufactured by AT&S for their motherboard.

The substrate-like PCB market is projected to reach US$ 4,718.6 million by 2028 from US$ 1,494.9 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Leading Substrate-Like PCB Market Players:

AT & S Austria Technologie

Compeq Co., Ltd

DAEDUCK ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd

IBIDEN

KINSUS INTERCONNECT

Korea Circuit

SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS

TTM Technologies Inc

Unimicron

Zhen Ding Tech. Group

Market Insights – Substrate-Like PCB Market

Growing Adoption of Substrate-like PCB in Medical and Industrial Equipment Fuels Market Growth

As technologies advance, revealing new capabilities, the healthcare sectorhas started to use more PCBs. These components play a significant role in devices used for diagnostics, monitoring, treatments, etc. Smart medical devices are expected to give healthcare professionals more real-time data on their patients than ever before and operate with greater precision with the help of more precise sensors that are connected through IoT. Substrate-like PCBs are likely to find significant applications in CT and CAT scanners in the future.

Application-Based Insights

Based on application, the substrate-like PCB market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, medical, industrial, and others. The consumer electronics segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Players operating in the substrate-like PCB market are mainly focused on the development of advanced and efficient products.

In 2021, Samsung Electro Mechanic Co. Ltd. announced that it would invest a total of US$ 850 million in its Vietnamese production plant by 2023 to build production facilities and infrastructure for semiconductor package substrates. This is expected to enable the company to meet the rising demand for semiconductor substrates in the coming years.

In 2021, AT&S announced detailed information about its plan to invest in a state-of-the-art factory for IC substrates at the Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah, Malaysia. This development is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the Southeast Asian market as a manufacturing hub.

