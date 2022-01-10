Inverter Market Segmented by Type, Size, Share, Application and Geography – Growth Opportunity, Trends, Forecast to 2028

An inverter is used in a huge number of power applications. The function of an inverter is to convert DC to AC; these are signified as voltage source inverters. The growing investments for the deployment of automation solutions in various industries, growth of power generation capacities of plants, electrification of the transportation industry, and decrease in the production and operational costs of power plants due to development in technologies are driving the growth of the inverter market.

Leading Inverter Market Players:

Altenergy Power System

Continental AG

Darfon Electronics

Delphi Technologies

Enphase Energy

Huawei Technologies

SMA Solar Technology AG

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Sungrow

The growing residential solar rooftop installations are driving the global inverter market. However, pressure caused by inverters on batteries of vehicles might hinder the growth of the global market. Furthermore, technological innovations in inverters to improve their capabilities are anticipated to create opportunities for the computer on the module market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Inverter Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global inverter market with detailed market segmentation by inverters, type, power rating, end-user, and geography. The global inverter market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading inverter market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global inverter market is segmented on by inverters, type, power rating, and end-user. On the basis of inverters, the inverter market is segmented into Single Phase, Three Phase, Others. On the basis of type, the inverter market is segmented into solar inverters, non-solar inverters and residential inverters. On the basis of power rating, the inverter market is segmented into below 10 kw, 10-50 kw, 50-100 kw, and above 100 kw. On the basis of end-user, the inverter market is segmented into below residential, commercial, and industrial.

Major Key Points of Inverter Market

Inverter Market Overview

Inverter Market Competition

Inverter Market, Revenue and Price Trend

Inverter Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Inverter Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

